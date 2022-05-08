Canelo Alvarez mocks Frank Smith's golf skills alongside Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez was at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada for his media obligations before his fight against Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican was accompanied by Matchroom CEO Frank Smith and Matchroom Boxing frontman Eddie Hearn. The trio shared a light moment while Alvarez was mic'd up where he took a dig at Smith's golf skills.

Alvarez told Smith that he did not hit a hole in one. The Matchroom CEO then told Hearn that he hit a hole in one, prompting a humerous exchange between them.

Take a look at the video below:

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion is an avid golfer and has become obsessed with the sport. Whenever he is not training for boxing, he can likely be found on the golf course. Hearn then chimed in saying Smith did not hit a hole in one and it was in fact a par. Alvarez kept the trash-talk going even as he left the media room.

After losing to Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night, it's back to the drawing board for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion. He has already expressed interest in a rematch with Bivol.

Canelo Alvarez on the difficulty he faced against Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez recently revealed his toughest opponent so far. The Mexican began boxing when he was 15-years-old and has fought all manner of opponents including champions and top ten contenders.

In an interview with DAZN Boxing titled, Canelo Alvarez Ask Me Anything, 'Cinnamon' answered questions from the internet.

One user asked him who his toughest opponent has been. Alvarez replied:

"I've had a lot of tough opponents before, but I can't say just one. One of them I think, [Floyd] Mayweather, he's a really skilled boxer. It was a lot of experience for me in that moment so I think he is."

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion fought Floyd Mayweather back in September 2013. Although the pair had almost the same number of fights heading into their matchup, Canelo was still a young boxer with hardly any championship experience. 'Money' Mayweather, on the other hand, had fought multiple champions by then and was on the tail end of his athletic prime.

Watch the interview below:

