Carl Frampton denies predictions for Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul after previous scuffle with John Fury

In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Carl Frampton avoided making another prediction for Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul. This comes after issues Frampton has had with Tyson and Tommy Fury's father, John.

Jokingly, when asked if his prediction of Fury vs. Paul has remained the same, Frampton made his quick exit by stating:

"Taxi's here, I have to go!"

Frampton initially predicted that Jake Paul had a decent shot of beating Tommy Fury. This resulted in an enraged John Fury confronting him after the press conference for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte:

"You've disappointed me, and I looked up to you and I supported you. Honest? Saying a YouTuber could beat a Fury?"

After the argument, it appears Carl Frampton has decided it is safest for him to leave the Furys out of his fight predictions.

Watch Frampton's full interview here:

Watch Frampton's argument with John Fury:

Carl Frampton's boxing record and background

Carl Frampton is a former pro boxer from Tigers Bay, Belfast, in Northern Ireland. Prior to the beginning of his professional career, he represented Ireland at the 2007 Dublin EU Championships and took home a silver medal.

Throughout his career, spanning from 2009 to 2021, he became Northern Ireland's first two-weight champion. He held the unified WBA and IBF Super-Bantamweight Titles from 2014 to 2016, and the WBA Featherweight Title from 2016 to 2017. He also retained the WBO Interim Featherweight Title in 2018.

After becoming the first two-weight world champion from Northern Ireland, he was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine, the Boxing Writers Association of America, and ESPN. He ended his career with 28 wins, 3 losses, and 16 knockouts to his credit.

A few of his past opponents include Scott Quigg, Leo Santa Cruz, Horacio Garcia, Nonito Donaire, Luke Jackson, Tyler McCreary, Darren Traynor, and Jamel Herring.

Frampton posted a congratulatory retirement post for his final opponent, Jamel Herring:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far