"He's not that stupid!" - Carl Froch comments on a potential matchup against Jake Paul

Since making his entrance into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has made a lot of noise and has called out a lot of high profile names. There were also a lot of rumors surrounding Paul potentially facing Tony Bellew, until the Liverpudlian shut them down.

Former world champion Carl Froch has now also joined the bracket, as he's expressed his interest in facing the YouTube star. The former fighter, of course, was one of Britain's most successful boxers in his time and was named Fighter of the Year in 2012 by BoxRec.

While doing an interview with the Daily Star, Froch was asked if he'd fight Paul, to which he said:

"I would, yeah, because I wouldn't consider that to be a fight. I wouldn't even train for it, I'd take him on, I'd beat him up, and I'd get a good pay day because it's Jake Paul, then I'd go home happy."

The digital streaming platform DAZN then shared the former fighter's comments on social media with the caption:

"Could we really see Carl Froch take on Jake Paul one day?"

Froch then replied to the question himself by saying:

"He's not that stupid!"

Read Froch's comments on Twitter here:

Carl Froch vs. Jake Paul?

Froch retired from the sport of boxing at the age of 38 and is now 7 years into his retirement, but the former fighter is still in good shape.

'The Cobra' was well known for his will to fight and fearlessness, which is why he would undoubtedly step through the ropes again if the money was right. A potential matchup against the YouTube star would certainly guarantee a generous payday.

Paul, on the other hand, is now looking to present himself as a more respectable boxer and face real competition in the sport. The American has already faced former fighters who were traditionally MMA athletes. He has also faced the likes of Nate Robinson, a former basketball player, and AnEsonGib, a YouTuber.

This means it's very unlikely that 'The Problem Child' will get drawn into facing a 45-year-old Carl Froch, but the YouTuber has surprised fans with his antics in the past.

