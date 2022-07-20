Chris Eubank Jr. offers to fight Jake Paul after Conor Benn and for the winner to face Canelo Alvarez - "How about me and you go a couple rounds?"

As Jake Paul prepares to make his sixth professional boxing appearance on August 6, the American has been in a back-and-forth with Chris Eubank Jr.

Paul is set to perform under the lights at New York's Madison Square Garden against Hasim Rahman Jr., who's a natural heavyweight cutting down to cruiserweight. Meanwhile, an all-British clash between Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn looks to be in the pipeline for the near future.

Reports have circulated around a dispute in contract negotiations between the two English fighters over a rehydration clause. This caused Paul to take to Twitter to call out Eubank for 'making excuses'.

'Next Gen' has now responded to the YouTuber's tweet:

"Yo Jake Paul, once I deal with Benn & you take care of Rahman, how about me and you go a couple rounds. I’ll come in at 160 you come in at whatever weight you want… Winner gets Canelo and don’t worry I ain’t no Tommy Fury… if I say ima do something, it gets done."

Tommy Fury, of course, was scheduled to fight 'The Problem Child' but the matchup was once again canceled due to Fury being denied access into the United States.

Paul has also expressed his desire to one day face Canelo Alvarez, which happens to be a shared desire for Eubank. 'Next Gen' has voiced his eagerness to face the Mexican in recent years.

Conor Benn responds to Chris Eubank Jr. following his tweet to Jake Paul

Following comments between Jake Paul and Chris Eubank Jr., Benn also joined in by tweeting at his potential opponent. After Eubank conveyed in his tweet that he'd beat the 25-year-old, Benn replied:

"You won’t fight again after you’ve shared the ring with me, I will be your last fight!"

Despite Eubank's confidence, Benn is one of the most exciting stars in England right now. The ferocious power and relentless volume of hard punches suggests that he could be a close favorite to beat Eubank.

However, the 32-year-old is far more experienced, a former world champion and a bigger man in the matchup.

