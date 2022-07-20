"Stop making excuses" - Jake Paul calls out Chris Eubank Jr. following rumored contract disruptions with Conor Benn

Jake Paul has taken to social media to voice his defense for Conor Benn ahead of a potential matchup against Chris Eubank Jr. It's looking more and more likely that the two Brits will engage in a domestic battle for their next fight.

Due to Benn being a natural welterweight and Eubank being a middleweight, it is rumored that they will compete at a catchweight of 156lbs.

However, due to Eubank being the bigger man, there are reportedly disruptions in the negotiations for 'Next Gen' to have a rehydration clause so he doesn't enter the fight much bigger than Benn.

The American superstar took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter:

"Conor Benn dirty b/c he doesn’t want Chris Eubank to have a massive size advantage fight night? No… [he] just wants a fair/safe fight. [Hasim] Rahman can weigh-in at any weight fight night. 200 weigh-in, 214 at noon fight-day, any weight fight night. Stop making excuses [Eubank] Jr. #DoubleStandards"

Paul can also relate to the situation as his next opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. has a similar clause in his contract ahead of their bout. This is because the YouTuber's opponent is a heavyweight and is significantly larger than Paul.

Hasim Rahman's rehydration clause for his fight against Jake Paul

While Rahman Jr. is naturally a heavyweight, Paul's team inserted a clause in the contract that means Rahman cannot weigh more than 210lbs on the night of the fight. The 31-year-old usually weighs around 224lbs and has to cut to 200lbs by August 6.

The contest will, of course, be held in the cruiserweight division, which is Paul's natural weight class.

Rahman is expected to cut to the correct weight inside a month, meaning he's likely going to be exhausted by the time he makes weight. To further this, he has to remain disciplined with his calorie intake until after the fight so that he doesn't enter the ring significantly bigger than 'The Problem Child'.

