Rehydration clause disrupts potential domestic boxing clash between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. 

As rumors continue to flow and speculation continues to build, it looks very likely that an all-British boxing showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. is nearing an announcement.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Benn himself have insisted that the welterweight's next matchup won't be against Eubank. However, multiple journalists have since countered their comments.

With negotiations still being worked on behind the scenes, it's been reported by the Daily Star that the fight is being held up due to a rehydration clause.

Eubank Jr. currently competes in the middleweight division, while 'The Destroyer' is a welterweight. It looks as though the Brits will fight at a catchweight of 156lbs but the hold-up surrounds the weigh-in on the day of the clash. This may be to prevent Eubank, the bigger man, from exploiting the weight increase on the day of the fight.

The 156lbs weight would put the pair in a super-welterweight bout which is in between both men's natural divisions. Benn has revealed in the past that he naturally walks around at a heavier weight so the gain won't be too much of a problem.

View talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet on the subject here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is reportedly being held up by a dispute over the rehydration clause. It's understood that a 156lbs catchweight is agreed, but no resolution yet on the limit for a second weigh-in on the day of the fight itself. [According to @DailyStar_Sport Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is reportedly being held up by a dispute over the rehydration clause. It's understood that a 156lbs catchweight is agreed, but no resolution yet on the limit for a second weigh-in on the day of the fight itself. [According to @DailyStar_Sport]

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. - The biggest fight in British boxing?

In British boxing, the biggest fight surrounds two of the heavyweight giants in Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, a clash between Benn and 'Next Gen' would also be huge.

The family names that the boxers carry are historic from their father's days in the ring. Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. shared one of the sport's biggest rivalries as the pair contested against each other twice during the 1990s.

Now, with the fast rise of Conor Benn, it makes for an intriguing matchup against Eubank Jr., who has a lot more experience in the sport. To further this, their personalities will create an interesting dynamic in the build-up to the potential clash, similar to their fathers'.

Ultimately, behind Fury/Joshua, Benn vs. Eubank Jr. would be a huge event for British boxing and could potentially set up a hugely exciting clash.

Watch Nigel Benn vs. Chris Eubank Sr. 1 here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far