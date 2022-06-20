Claressa Shields reacts to getting a street named after her - "GWOAT status for sure"

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields received one of the most ultimate honors. She recently had a street named after her in her native town of Flint, Michigan.

The same street Shields grew up on, Spencer Street, has now been renamed to honor the champion. Shields grew up in an impoverished area of Flint, but has always spoken well of her community. Claressa Shields has praised her environment and claimed it has made her the boxer that she is.

Aside from representing her area all across the world, Shields gained notoriety for her activism. Shields has worked to raise awareness for the water crisis affecting Flint, which saw the drinking water for the entire city become contaminated. Shields dyed her hair blue and promised that her hair would remain that color until the water in Flint was safe to drink.

Having been repaid for her dedication to the town with a street named after her, Shields reacted jubilantly on social media.

"GWOAT STATUS FOR SURE!"

Watch the ceremony below:

Shields had a decorated amateur career, becoming the only American boxer to win two consecutive Olympic golds. Shields also won the World Amateur Boxing Championships twice. 'The GWOAT’, as Shields refers to herself as, stands for 'greatest woman of all time'.

Her exceptional achievements have continued as a professional, as Shields has become a three-weight world champion. Amongst the run, Shields became undisputed in two separate weight divisions, light middleweight and middleweight.

Claressa Shields is set to have the biggest fight of her career next

‘The GWOAT’ has only ever lost once in her entire career, in an amateur bout against Savannah Marshall.

Shields and Marshall have since become engulfed in a bitter rivalry, which has seen them direct shots at each other on Instagram, Twitter and in person.

Ben Shalom, promoter of Marshall, has brought Shields to the UK on multiple occasions and had the two fighters speak in order to stoke the fire.

Watch Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields clash:

Shields and Marshall are both world champions at middleweight, and a fight between the two would crown an undisputed titleholder.

Marshall may not have reached the same heights as Shields as a professional or an amateur, but the Brit is one of the hardest-hitting female boxers in the world. Marshall has knocked out 10 of her 12 opponents. In comparison, Shields has KO'd two of the 12 women she has shared the ring with.

Both fighters are willing to take the fight, both promoters are interested in making it and it is a matchup that fans have been desperate for

