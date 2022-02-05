Claressa Shields says she has been "robbed of knockouts" because of two-minute rounds in women's boxing

Claressa Shields recently suggested that she has been "robbed of knockouts" because of two-minute rounds in women's boxing.

Shields is widely considered to be the greatest women's boxer on the planet, holding a pro-boxing record of 11-0. However, only two of her 11 wins have come by means of knockout.

Claressa Shields has attributed the cause of the same to the fact that women's boxing only goes up to 10-rounds instead of 12. She also cited two minute rounds as a contributing factor. During a recent interview with Fight Disciples, Shields opened up on the disparity between men's and women's boxing.

'T-Rex' talked about how the women's boxing rounds are of two minutes instead of three and also how the championship rounds are the need of the hour for women's boxing. She even claimed that she was robbed of knockouts because of the same.

"I think that I have been robbed of knockouts in my boxing career. I think that sometimes the refs see girls getting beat up and they're like, 'Oh it was only for two minutes,' but it's like look it's two minutes that I put these girls to pure hell and they've been able to go back and you know, two minutes is like running on a treadmill, you sprint three minutes and you give them a rest for a minute and they can't recover as much. But if you give us two minutes running and say, 'Hey you got a minute to recover,' that's half of what you just did and you get to recover faster," said Shields.

Watch Claressa Shields' interview with Fight Disciples below:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall is in the works

Shields is currently set to take on Ema Kozin on February 5th and it looks like her next bout is already being lined up. 'T-Rex' has been pushing for a bout against Savannah Marshall for a while now and it seems like we might get to see them in the ring soon.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson has reported that a potential fight between the two could take place in June this year. However, both fighters should win their upcoming bouts. He said:

"Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall is planned for June in the UK, according to Shields' manager Mark Taffet. Shields must first beat Ema Kozin on Saturday night (Marshall will be ringside) and Marshall must then beat Femke Hermans on March 12th."

