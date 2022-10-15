Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall - Time, date, venue, how to watch live, PPV and ticket details, full fight card, and latest betting odds

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are finally set to take on their rivalry inside the boxing this weekend on October 15. The bout was supposed to happen back in September, however; it was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the highly anticipated undisputed women's middleweight championship matchup just under a day away, let's look at all the details you need to know.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Time, date, and venue

As mentioned earlier, the bout will go down on October 15. The event will take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The main card is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. BST. Shields and Marshall should make their way to the ring around 5:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 p.m. BST. However, the timings can change depending on how long the undercard fights last.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: How to watch and ticket details

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Fans will not need to purchase any pay-per-view (PPV) to watch the fight live and instead can watch the fight with their monthly or yearly subscription of the platform which amounts to $9.99 and $99.99 respectively.

Fans who want to watch the event live from the O2 Arena itself can head over to koobit.com to get their tickets.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Full fight card

Shields (c) vs. Marshall (c) - WBC, IBF, WBA, The RIng and WBO middleweight championship

Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c) - WBO, IBF, and WBC junior-lightweight championship

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Latest betting odds

Going into the bout, there isn't much that separates the two and the odds have suggested the same with only a slight difference in the odds.

However, Shields has emerged as a slight favorite in the highly anticipated matchup. As per Bet MGM, she is the -120 favorite, while Marshall is the +115 underdog to secure the victory come Saturday night.

