Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall- Latest betting odds and betting tips

Claressa Shields is set to take on Savannah Marshall in a highly anticipated grudge match later this week. The matchup, set to take place on September 10 will decide the fate of the WBC, WBA, IBF, The Ring, and WBO middleweight titles for women and crown a new undisputed champion.

Going into the fight, there is not much that separates the two which is quite evident when you look at the odds for the fight. As per the latest odds released by Caesar's Sportsbook, both Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are at -110 to get the win.

Other prop bets offered by Caesar's Sportsbook for the highly anticipated grudge match are:

Shields by KO: +850

+850 Shields by decision: +130

+130 Marshall by KO: +270

+270 Marshall by decision: +250

Both fighters are 12-0 in their respective pro-boxing careers and while it is not easy to pick a winner, our prediction sides with 'T-Rex' to walk away with a decision victory on Saturday night.

Claressa Shields claims Savannah Marshal knows she can't beat her

There has been a lot of back and forth between Shields and Marshall ahead of their September 10 bout. 'T-Rex' went on an explosive rant yet again where she spoke about how 'Silent Assassin' didn't want to fight her.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Claressa Shields suggested that Savannah Marshall knows that she can't beat her. While claiming that the only chance that 'Silent Assassin' has of beating her is by landing a lucky punch, 'The GWOAT' said:

“She didn’t want this fight. She knows she is not going to win this fight and I've seen her do an interview and she had a black eye, so I know they [her team] are trying to put her through all kinds of sparring and making sure that she is ready but the truth is she is lightyears behind me.... Her only opportunity to win this fight is to land a lucky shot and knock me out, but I just don’t see it happening.”

Watch the full interview below:

It's safe to say that Claressa Shields is extremely confident going into her bout against Savannah Marshall. However, Marshall is a seasoned knockout artist who can turn her opponent's lights off at any given point and shouldn't be undermined.

That said, it remains to be seen as to who gets the last laugh when the two finally square off inside the boxing ring this Saturday.

