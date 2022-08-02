"Marshall a bi**h" - Claressa Shields goes in on rival Savannah Marshall ahead of their bout  

Claressa Shields continued her war of words with long-term rival Savannah Marshall ahead of their September 10 bout. ‘The GWOAT’ went on an explosive rant wherein she said Marshall was jealous of her.

Speaking to the press ahead of her next fight, Shields said:

“Marshall a Bit*h, that’s it. She is a bit*h, and she is going to keep being one, she is a hater, she wishes she was me, she wishes she has the belts, the gold medals, and she don’t. Marshall just wants to be me, she wishes she was black and everything. It's just sad.”

Shields, however, claimed that Marshall knows that she is unable to beat Shields again:

“She didn’t want this fight. She knows she is not going to win this fight and I've seen her do an interview and she had a black eye, so I know they [her team] are trying to put her through all kinds of sparring and making sure that she is ready but the truth is she is lightyears behind me.... Her only opportunity to win this fight is to land a lucky shot and knock me out, but I just don’t see it happening.”

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall do not get along. The pair have clashed in real life, on social media and also at boxing events. A lot of the insults have been deeply personal and it is rare to see two fighters so reluctant to even acknowledge the other's ability.

Shields has maintained that Marshall is jealous of her and all of her achievements in both the professional and amateur games.

Shields has two Olympic gold medals, both in the middleweight division. She also has two World Amateur Boxing Gold Medals. As a professional, Shields is the only boxer to ever hold the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF World Titles in two divisions simultaneously.

The only ever loss of Shields' career came against Savannah Marshall as an amateur, which sparked the rivalry between the pair.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall will be the first all-female card in Britain

Shields vs. Marshall will headline the O2 Arena in London and will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The card will exclusively feature women, and thus will be the first card in British boxing history to solely have women's professional boxing.

Another key bout on the show is between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner for the IBF, WBO and WBC World Featherweight Championships. Mayer is familiar to UK audiences as she has appeared providing commentary for Sky Sports in the UK. She has also had commentary gigs on the international feed of Top Rank shows.

