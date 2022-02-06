"I'll absolutely wipe the floor with you" - Claressa Shields argues with Savannah Marshall after Ema Kozin win

Claressa Shields put on yet another dominant performance at the Motorsport Arena in Cardiff. Shields outpointed her opponent in every round, according to all three judges, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ema Kozin.

It was a happy return to the UK for Shields who last fought in London when she won an Olympic gold medal in 2012. However, Savannah Marshall came to crash the party.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Savannah Marshall pretending to be asleep at ringside during Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin… Savannah Marshall pretending to be asleep at ringside during Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin… https://t.co/06uNK0VI6F

Savannah Marshall joined Claressa Shields after the fight as the pair were interviewed. Marshall let Shields know that if she performed like that against her, she would "wipe the floor" with 'The Wolf'. Shields responded by saying:

"Oh beautiful, guess what? You couldn't wipe my drawers, you hear me? You can't do shit with me. You know what, and that's what I'm saying. See, I ain't no punk, I'm not scared of you that's why I'm here. You didn't come to America, I came here, you didn't come to me. I'm chasing you, we can go, let's go. Win March 12th and I'll wipe the floor with you."

Take a look at their confrontation:

Savannah Marshall seemed pretty calm during the confrontation as Shields raised her voice and appeared to get agitated. Just one word was enough for Marshall to claw back at Claressa Shields. 'Silent Assassin' called her "pillowfists", implying she has no power. This unification bout would be an interesting one to watch, as both fighters are doing their best to sell it already.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have some history

Shields and Savannah Marshall have shared a ring before as amateurs. The Brit got the better of Shields at the time. However, the two are now completely different fighters and have become much better than they were back then.

A fight between the two has the capability to be as big as the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega fight coming up in April. Marshall has the height and reach advantage, but Shields is quicker than the Brit.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields 🗣 It’s up! Thank you Cardiff! I enjoyed y’all!!!!!! Congrats to the GWOAT almost had to whoop 2 asses tonightIt’s up! Thank you Cardiff! I enjoyed y’all!!!!!! Congrats to the GWOAT almost had to whoop 2 asses tonight 😂😂😂😈😈🗣🏆 It’s up! Thank you Cardiff! I enjoyed y’all!!!!!! https://t.co/kumPxe3Ueg

Also Read Article Continues below

It's a fight that could push more eyes towards women's boxing. Seeing female fighters trash-talk each other is what has arguably been often missing in women's boxing. More of this from the likes of Marshall and Shields will definitely drum up interest.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Can Claressa Shields avenge her amateur loss to Savannah Marshall? Yes No 0 votes so far