Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Who is a better knockout artist?

Claressa Shields is set to take on Savannah Marshall this weekend on September 10. The highly anticipated grudge match will decide the fate of WBC, WBA, IBF, The Ring and WBO Middleweight titles for women.

With just under a week left until the Undisputed Middleweight Championship bout goes down, let's find out who's a better knockout artist between 'The GWOAT' and Marshall.

While Claressa Shields definitely has a better resume under her belt, Savannah Marshall is considered to be the harder puncher going into the fight. Shields has only won two of her twelve professional bouts via knockout. Her last knockout victory was nearly five years ago in a 2017 win over Nikki Adler.

On the flipside, Savannah Marshall has won ten of her twelve professional bouts via knockout. Her last knockout victory came earlier this year in April when she knocked out Femke Hermans in the third round to retain her WBO Middleweight Championship.

Claressa Shields blasts Savannah Marshall ahead of their bout

As mentioned earlier, 'The GWOAT' and Savannah Marshall have had a long-running rivalry. The two have clashed outside the ring multiple times and absolutely do not get along.

Ahead of their fight, Shields went on a long rant directed at Marshall during a recent interaction with the media. 'The GWOAT' suggested that 'Silent Assassin' was jealous of her and wanted to be like her. She said:

“Marshall a bit*h, that’s it. She is a bit*h, and she is going to keep being one, she is a hater, she wishes she was me, she wishes she has the belts, the gold medals, and she don’t. Marshall just wants to be me, she wishes she was black and everything. It's just sad”.

While talking about the possibility of Savannah Marshall winning the bout, Claressa Shields stated:

"She knows she is not going to win this fight and I've seen her do an interview and she had a black eye, so I know they [her team] are trying to put her through all kinds of sparring and making sure that she is ready but the truth is she is lightyears behind me.... Her only opportunity to win this fight is to land a lucky shot and knock me out”.

