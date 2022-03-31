"10 million? That's silly" - Conor Benn mocks Kell Brook's fight demands

Conor Benn has mocked Kell Brook's fight demands, which included a 10 million payout for 'The Special One'. After Brook defeated Amir Khan on February 19, Conor was keen to fight the former IBF Welterweight Champion.

Instead of negotiating, Benn decided to find a different opponent to keep the momentum going in his career:

"10 million, that's silly, if you half that it would be more realistic. But when you're talking 10 mil for one night, I know you're looking for that last checkout. At the end of the day, I won't get all that negotiations going on, I wasn't going to put my career on hold. We could have waited to see if we could negotiate closer or make the Brook fight happen or take April 16th against Van Heerden. I ain't waiting around for nobody."

Benn went on to discuss his next fight against Chris Van Heerden, who many believe is a step-down in opposition from his last bout against Chris Algieri:

"Why are you fighting Van Heerden for? That's a step down. That's a backhanded compliment, because three years ago you wouldn't have been saying that. For you to say to me a former world champion who's coming off a technical draw with Jaron Ennis then lost to Errol Spence. If it was up to the public I would have fought Kell Brook in my fifth fight."

Watch Conor Benn's full interview with Boxing Social:

Will Conor Benn vs. Kell Brook still happen in the future?

It has been confirmed that Kell Brook will not retire, however, 'The Special One' is yet to announce an opponent for his next fight. Regardless, as long as Brook does not lose his next bout, it is plausible that he could square off with Benn in late 2022 or early 2023.

Benn, on the other hand, is expected to defeat Van Heerden when he boxes the South African on April 16. Another possible scenario is for Brook to wait until after Benn's fight to negotiate a deal for the summer.

'The Special One' has made it clear that his next fight needs to make sense financially and Benn could be the ideal opponent if Brook is willing to wait.

Watch Kell Brook's most recent interview with Sky Sports here:

Edited by John Cunningham