Matt Macklin: "Kell Brook should fight Josh Taylor"

Matt Macklin is of the opinion that Kell Brook should fight Josh Taylor next. The former European middleweight champion believes 'The Special One' needs an opponent with a big name and one that is proven at the world level. While speaking to Boxing Social, he said:

"I think the fight for him [Brook] is Josh Taylor. You're a former world champion, you're a world level fighter. You're not a middleweight so forget that one. Even Conor Benn, that is a good fight, but because of where Kell is and the age of him, I'd rather see him go in with someone at the level he has boxed at."

Macklin continued by stating that Kell Brook would have a significant size advantage over Taylor. However, 'The Tartan Tornado' is younger and fresher than the man from Sheffield.

"Taylor is looking to move up. I think that's a fight that makes a lot of sense. Kell would have a big size advantage even though they both have to make 147 or maybe they could do it at 148, 149. But Josh Taylor has the freshness and he's the younger man. It's a big fight, you could do it on pay-per-view."

Watch Matt Macklin's full interview with Boxing Social below:

Kell Brook vs. Josh Taylor

Brook is coming off a dominant 6th round stoppage victory over his bitter rival, Amir Khan. On the other hand, Taylor is set to move up to welterweight after a controversial defense of his undisputed super lightweight championship against Jack Catterall.

Watch the highlights of Kell Brook's grudge fight with Amir Khan below:

Since defeating Khan, Brook has been called out by the likes of Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. 'The Special One' seems keen to fight Eubank Jr., but it remains to be seen if a catchweight can be agreed upon.

Meanwhile, Taylor could prove to be a viable opponent for Brook. The Scotsman has struggled to make 140lbs in his last few fights and may be open to fighting the man from Sheffield for his first bout at welterweight.

Despite looking impressive against Khan, Brook is in the twilight stages of his career. Hence, a lucrative fight against an undisputed champion could become a suitable option if a bout with Eubank Jr. fails to materialize.

Edited by Avinash Tewari