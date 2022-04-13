"I train as if van Heerden is my world title fight" - Conor Benn talks to Eddie Hearn about upcoming bout

Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn recently sat down to discuss the welterweight's clash with Chris van Heerden. A video of the conversation was released by Matchroom Boxing.

On Saturday, Conor Benn and Chris van Heerden will fight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Benn is defending his WBA Continental Welterweight Title against the former IBO Champion.

In the video, Eddie Hearn told the prospect that his next fight is a big step up but will not be a fight that "sets you up for life." Regardless, Benn said:

"I train as if van Heerden is my world title fight. I've been saying that since the Formela fight. This is my world title fight. Because, the reality is if I lose to any of them you take ten steps backwards. So, I can't afford to lose - I can't afford to not even look good, I've gotta look good. I don't just go in there and go 'I've just gotta win' - I've gotta look good doing it."

Eddie Hearn also asked Conor Benn if he finds it frustrating that people did not rate him as a fighter for so long but are now criticizing him for taking a fight with van Heerden, rather than a top-ten welterweight. Benn replied:

"What a compliment. And this is where I get so passionate and I train as hard as I do... I know I have a long way left to go and I have a long way left in this game but even me getting to where I've got to now is, like, you couldn't make it up. If this right now is my full potential I can go to, I'm happy. But, the sky's the limit."

Conor Benn will get big fight after van Heerden

In a separate interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn said that Benn will get a big fight if he beats Chris van Heerden. He also said that Benn is fired up to win but that van Heerden is tough and will make it an easy fight.

When asked about potential opponents for Benn, Hearn said:

"If he can dispatch of van Heerden in the same kind of style as he did with Algieri, he's ready... let him go and take on the elite of the division... there's Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, Kell Brook, Adrien Broner, and then there's Terence Crawford, Jeron Ennis, maybe Virgil Ortiz... these are major steps for Conor Benn but we've gotta take 'em."

