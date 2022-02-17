"They can expect fireworks" - D'Mitrius Ballard predicts victory over Jaime Munguia

D'Mitrius Ballard is very confident that he will overcome Jaime Mungia this weekend. In a battle of unbeaten fighters, the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Champion Jaime Mungia will take on 'Big Meech'. D'Mitrius Ballard has an amazing amateur record as a boxer. Even after he turned pro, his boxing career has been pretty flawless uptil now.

Ballard spoke about what fans can expect from his fight against Jaime Mungia this weekend:

"I feel like it's a rite of passage for some boxers. Sometimes they are required to go overseas and fight in another champions hometown, take their belt. This is my chance, my opportunity to do the same thing and write my name amongst the history books. They can expect fireworks, they can expect a great showing of me, of skill, of power, of determination. And they can expect a new WBO Inter-Continental Champion."

Take a look at his interview:

Fighting words from the Maryland native. This weekend, Ballard will face his toughest test in the ring so far. The 25-year-old boxing sensation Jaime Mungia has backed his hype up time and again. Mungia boasts an impressive 38-0 record, and he also holds the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title.

This Saturday night, one of these fighters will lose their unbeaten record and the other will go on to chase bigger fights.

Jaime Mungia wants to put on a show against D'Mitrius Ballard in front of his home crowd

The fight is taking place at the Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico. Mungia finally gets to fight in his hometown and he has made sure that nothing gets in his way from putting on a show for his homecrowd:

“I have a big responsibility to my hometown after fighting far from home for a long time. I’m coming back being a world champion at 154 pounds, have become a figure in the boxing world; it’s a big responsibility, and I know it. I prepare every day to make my hometown proud and have to really concentrate to not let in the distractions from home.”

Mungia will look to hold on to his WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title and his unbeaten record. He looks to be the next great Mexican middleweight and his fight against an unbeaten prospect like Ballard will definitely boost his chances at another title shot.

