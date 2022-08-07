Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’maison time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, Mexico, India, Japan, Srilanka, and more

Unbeaten Super Lightweight prospect Dalton Smith will face Sam O’maison in a clash for the British Super Lightweight Championship on Saturday. The bout will take place at the Utillita Arena in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

It will be broadcast globally on the DAZN streaming platform in conjunction with Matchroom Promotions. The card is being promoted as a ‘NXTGEN’ bout. The fight card is stacked with prospects eager to get exposure as they move further along in their careers.

Dalton Smith (11-0) is the latest British prospect in the already loaded Super Lightweight division. The division, though only domestic, features the likes of Josh Taylor, Josh Catterall and Ohara Davies. Smith will be hoping to come through O’maison and then move up to bigger bouts against the aforementioned names.

The fight will take place in Dalton Smith's hometown of Sheffield, England. The venue, Utillita Arena, has a capacity of 13,600 and tickets are still available for the bout. Smith is the favorite and will be looking to become British Champion.

A boisterous atmosphere is expected for Dalton Smith, who has been promoting the fight alongside his favorite football team, Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday @swfc



Baz: I want to do the Dalton Smith 🤣



What do you think, #swfc media day at Middlewood and players choosing goal celebrations...Baz: I want to do the Dalton Smith 🤣What do you think, @daltonsmith08 🎥 #swfc media day at Middlewood and players choosing goal celebrations...Baz: I want to do the Dalton Smith 🤣What do you think, @daltonsmith08? https://t.co/fTvJMJh2in

Take a look at the timings in various countries below:

Dalton Smith vs, Sam O’maison Timings:

UK:

The fight card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM BST. The main event is expected to take place around 10:00 PM BST.

USA:

The main card will take place at 2:00 PM ET

Canada:

The main card will take place at 2:00 PM EDT

India:

The main card will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Mexico:

The main card will take place at 1:00 PM local time

Japan:

The main card will take place at 3:00 AM JST

Sri Lanka:

The main card will take place at 11:30 PM local time

Russia:

The main card will take place at 9:00 PM MSK

Australia:

The main card will take place at 4:00 AM AEST

China:

The main card will begin at 2:00 AM local time

Italy:

The main card will begin at 8:00 PM CEST

France:

The main card will begin at 8:00 PM CEST

Finland:

The main card will begin at 9:00 PM EEST

Denmark :

The main card will begin at 8:00 PM CEST

Egypt:

The main card will begin at 8:00 PM EET

Saudi Arabia:

The main card will begin at 9:00 PM KSA

Brazil:

The main card will begin at 3:00 PM local time

Argentina:

The main card will begin at 3:00 PM local time

Pakistan :

The main card will begin at 11:00 PM PKT

South Korea:

The main card will begin at 3:00 AM KST

Bangladesh:

The main card will begin at 12:00 AM BDT

Indonesia:

The main card will begin at 1:00 AM WIB

Nigeria:

The main card will begin at 7:00 PM local time

Singapore:

The main card will begin at 2:00 AM SGT

Colombia:

The main card will begin at 1:00 PM local time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far