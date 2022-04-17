Watch: Brawl nearly breaks out between David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo ringside at Spence vs. Ugas

David Benavidez almost got into a brawl with Jermall Charlo during the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight. Spence took on Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a welterweight unification fight. Benavidez and Charlo were in attendance. A fan was able to capture a heated moment between the entourage of the Mexican and the American.

Watch the video below:

David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo are not on the best of terms. The pair have been looking to fight and calling each other out for a while now. Charlo currently holds the WBC Middleweight title, and the Mexican wants his belt. For 'El Bandera Roja', it is a small step to get back to the top of the division.

Raging Babe @RagingBabe Mike Tyson is great at this! Charlo feels Benavidez’ value is low. Says he’s been waiting to fight Canelo. Mike pretty much tells him to move on and fight the next best guy. Watch this. #boxing Mike Tyson is great at this! Charlo feels Benavidez’ value is low. Says he’s been waiting to fight Canelo. Mike pretty much tells him to move on and fight the next best guy. Watch this. #boxing https://t.co/qK6MsNYrVw

Charlo has been criticized for not fighting any serious challengers and wants to fight a legitimate contender next. Mike Tyson himself asked Charlo to fight Benavidez instead of waiting around to fight Canelo Alvarez. The American has been asking for a shot at Canelo for a long time and has not been able to secure the fight.

'Iron' Mike is extremely fond of Benavidez, and he calls him 'The Mexican Monster', stating that everyone was scared to fight him. It will be interesting to see if Charlo decides to take on the former WBC Super-Middleweight Champion.

David Benavidez reveals what happened between himself and Jermall Charlo ringside

David Benavidez spoke about what happened between himself and Charlo at the AT&T Stadium. Benavidez and 'Hitman' had to be separated by their bodyguards after things got heated between them. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he spoke about the incident:

"Jermall? Who the f*** is Jermall? B*****ss m*********er, nah bro he was just running his f***ing mouth, that's all he do, run his mouth and he was tryna like. He was trying to go f**k with my dad so you know, we pulled up. He was just running his mouth that's all he does, run his mouth. You know like always, quick to run his mouth but he never try to do nothing."

Benavidez is currently set to fight David Lemieux on May 21. The former two-time world champion will face Lemieux, a 33-year-old Montreal native who is a knockout artist. On the other hand, Charlo is set to defend his title against Maciej Sulecki on June 18. It will be interesting to see if the pair decide to take each other on if they can win their next fights.

