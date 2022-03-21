"Everybody scared of him" - Mike Tyson challenges Jermall Charlo to fight David Benavidez next

Mike Tyson challenged Jermall Charlo to take on 'The Mexican Monster' David Benavidez. Charlo was the latest guest on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. In the podcast, Charlo and 'Iron' Mike spoke about potential opponents for the WBC Middleweight Champion when Tyson suggested he should take on Benavidez. This was what he said:

"Then fight the next best guy, the Mexican Monster, Benavidez. Man everybody's scared of him nobody's fighting him."

Take a look at the video below:

It all started when 'Iron' Mike suggested that Charlo take on Benavidez next. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' is a big fan of the Mexican and has always spoken highly of him. So, when Jermall Charlo said that he doesn't want to fight Benavidez because his value is too low, Tyson could not believe it and became very animated. He believes that Benavidez is one of the best in the division.

Hence, he asked Charlo to take on Benavidez instead of waiting around for Canelo. Charlo's logic was that he wanted to fight one of the world's best in Canelo and not Benavidez, who currently doesn't hold a single title. However, David Benavidez is a two-time WBC Super-Middleweight Champion and is looking to get his hands on a title again. A match-up between Charlo and Benavidez would do very well.

Mike Tyson explains why he thinks Floyd Mayweather is the best ever

On the latest episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron' Mike spoke about why Floyd Mayweather is the best ever. Co-host Paul Pierce asked Tyson what he thinks is the difference between his era of boxing when compared to today's. Charlo suggested that Mayweather changed the game when he became 'Pretty Boy' and Tyson added to that by saying:

"Yeah that was cool too but he had to get in that ring and fight too. He had to fight the best competitors, he wiped everybody out. That's why he is who he is, he beat everybody, he beat everybody I thought would give him a chance. He's wiped everybody out, nobody can even match him. The best, he didn't pick guys, he took the best."

Check out the podcast below:

Floyd Mayweather has one of the greatest boxing careers in history. In fifty professional fights, 'Money' has not lost even once. He fought the best competition, from Oscar De La Hoya to Manny Pacquiao, which is why Tyson believes he is the best ever.

