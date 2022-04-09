"I don't think it's gonna be a pure boxing match" - David Price on Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

David Price is anticipating a dirty fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23. Fury and Whyte are scheduled to clash at Wembley Stadium with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line and over 94,000 in attendance. The bout is one of the biggest in UK history and there is an intense feud between the fighters' camps.

In a recent interview on Boxing Social's YouTube channel, Price started by discussing the tactics that both fighters could use in the bout. The former heavyweight stated that Fury has been hurt in previous fights and could be hurt again:

"Dillian has to go in and focus on his own boxing ability, his own game plan. He's gonna have his own tactics and strategies instead of worrying about what Tyson Fury will be doing. As good as Tyson Fury was in his last fight, he did have an incident in his last few fights and in the past against Otto Wallin where he got the big cut. Fury is only human like the rest of us, so he can be hurt and he can be knocked out. Against Deontay Wilder, the referee could have stopped the count before he got to whatever count it was."

Furthermore, Price claims that Whyte carries knockout power and predicts a dirty fight between the two British rivals:

"Dillian Whyte has proved that he can punch, he's got one of the best left hooks in the division. He has to focus on what he can do to gain the upper hand. I can see it being a bit of a dirty fight because both fighters have it in the bag to do that. I don't think it's gonna be a pure boxing match."

Watch David Price's full interview with Boxing Social below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - What tactics will be used?

In his last couple of fights, Fury has gotten rid of his backfoot boxing style. 'The Gypsy King' applied pressure in the middle of the ring in the second Wilder bout and had a slugfest in the third.

Watch the fight highlights of Fury vs. Wilder 3 (courtesy PBC):

It remains to be seen if Fury comes forward against Whyte and gives 'The Body Snatcher' opportunities to land his signature left hook. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is a boxer-puncher who likes to pick his shots. However, if Fury decides to fight on the backfoot, Whyte will have no choice but to fight on the inside.

