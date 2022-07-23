WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade has called out British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr.

‘Boo Boo’ claimed that the money is there and both fighters would earn in excess of one million US dollars for a potential bout. In a video, he said:

“You [Chris Eubank] got offered a lot of money to fight me, bro. Over 1 million dollars — for me it's over 1 million dollars. It's not for the fan's sake. It's for your pocket. It is for your dad, it's for your mom, it's for your dad. I don’t know if you got kids. I got kids — I got 4 kids, you feel me. I do what I do, there's a whole lot of money for me and you to fight for the WBO super”

Watch the video here:

Demetrius Andrade believes that the pair should come together and fight due to the amount of money that is on the table. Andrade was previously scheduled to fight Zach Parker before he pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

Andrade’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, claimed that a fight versus Eubank Jr. would not make a lot of money in America. Considering Hearn's previous claims that Eubank is not a massive draw, the thought that both boxers could be paid over a million dollars seems odd.

Andrade argued that he is a bigger name than Eubank Jr., adding:

“Bro, we are stars. You are a star... I am a superstar, you are a star. You got two losses. You are going to make a lot of money, so let's put this fight together, bro. You are talking about fighting someone that is not even relevant to the situation. We need all the fans, all the UK fans, all the American fans.”

Demetrius Andrade and Chris Eubank Jr. both need a marquee win

Demetrius Andrade (31-0) is unbeaten in his professional career. ‘Boo Boo’, however, is not the biggest name, likely because he does not have the most fan-friendly style.

In addition to this, his resume of opponents is also not the greatest. In his last three fights, Andrade has fought Jason Quigley, Liam Williams, and Luke Keeler.

Watch Demetrius Andrade defeat Jason Quigley:

Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2), on the other hand, has faced defeat twice in his career: against George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders in 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Like Andrade, Eubank Jr. does not have a statement victory. The biggest name he has defeated is James DeGale, but DeGale was in the twilight of his career at that point.

A win in their potential bout would be immensely beneficial for both fighters.

