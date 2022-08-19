Deontay Wilder spotted training with Joe Joyce at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

Former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and WBO No.1-ranked challenger Joe Joyce were recently spotted together at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Joyce are both top-level heavyweight contenders, so training with one another seems like a good idea to prepare themselves for their upcoming fights.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder together in Las Vegas today… Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder together in Las Vegas today… https://t.co/uXKl4F4wbA

Joyce has been based in Las Vegas for much of his professional career. Wilder, on the other hand, has been seen at the UFC Performance Institute in the past, but he usually trains in Alabama.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been speculated to be making his in-ring return on October 15 against Finnish veteran Robert Helenius. The American will most likely be back in training ahead of his return to boxing.

The fight should be relatively straightforward to make as Helenius has had two previous fights on PBC, the same promotional network that Wilder is signed to. Both of those fights for ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ were against Adam Kownacki, who was the prospect and the favorite coming into the bout, but Helenius stopped him twice. However, Deontay Wilder is on a level ahead of Kownacki and a fight against him would not be as straightforward.

Joe Joyce, the undefeated British heavyweight lives and trains in the United States and is trained by Cuban Ismael Salas. ‘The Juggernaut’ is also gearing up for a big fight and will face former WBO World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker next . Joyce vs. Parker is scheduled for September 24 and will take place at the Manchester Arena.

Arguably, the fight against a former world champion with be the most difficult of Joyce’s career to date. Parker also boasts a wealth of experience, having been in the ring with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz. Joyce, however, believes he has too much for Parker and will want to move on to fighting for a world championship next. The winner of the bout will be in an excellent position to fight for the WBO World Heavyweight Title.

Deontay Wilder’s return is a welcome addition to the heavyweight landscape

Deontay Wilder’s return to boxing looks to be all but confirmed now. A rumored date has floated around news publications. The same opponent continues to be brought up and would make perfect sense for a potential fight. Malik Scott, who is Wilder's trainer, even posted that same date on Instagram, meaning that all that is left is an official announcement.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ will still have a massive role to play in the heavyweight division. The only man to ever withstand the power of Wilder is Tyson Fury, who is now seemingly retired. Wilder has the punching power to defeat any other fighter in the division.

Watch Wilder's power in action:

