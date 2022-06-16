"If 'AJ' gets knocked out it's good for him" -Derek Chisora delivers his opinion on Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

British Heavyweight Derek Chisora had his say on the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch, schedule for August. ‘Del Boy War’ believes that a knockout defeat would be a satisfactory outcome for ‘AJ’.

In an interview with IFL TV, Derek Chisora said:

"If he loses on points, it's bad for him. If he loses on points, he's going to kick himself for the next 20 years. If he gets knocked out, he gets knocked out. You can't do anything if you get knocked out in the fifth round."

Watch the full Interview here:

Derek Chisora believes that the only way to come out of a bout with no regrets is to go out on your shield. As such, he believes the only way Joshua can get over defeat is if is knocked out. Anthony Joshua was beaten on points via unanimous decision in his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Following the fight, Joshua explored new methods of training and changed trainers, now training with Robert Garcia. Joshua immediately activated his rematch clause and reiterated his desire to get back to the top of boxing.

Derek Chisora has had a storied career

Derek Chisora has tasted defeat 12 times as a professional, with only three coming via knockout. The three men to stop him are all fellow British Heavyweights in David Haye, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Chisora's career looked to be over after a split decision defeat to Kubrat Pulev in a bout for the European Heavyweight Championship in 2016. Now, six years later, the pair are set to have a rematch.

The resurgence of Derrick 'Del Boy' Chisora began in a split decision defeat against Dillian Whyte in December 2016. Chisora had hurt Whyte multiple times in the fight and looked like he would get a stoppage victory. The split decision itself was controversial as many observers believed that Chisora should have got the decision.

Watch Chisora-Whyte II:

Whyte-Chisora II took place in 2018, and this time the result was much more emphatic. Dillian Whyte knocked out Chisora in the 11th round of the bout.

Chisora has lost his last three fights, losing twice to Joseph Parker and once to Oleksandr Usyk. The defeat to Usyk, as well as the first defeat against Joseph Parker, both headlined PPVs. Despite coming off multiple defeats, Chisora-Pulev II will headline the O2 Arena.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far