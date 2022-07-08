"There's one more kiss left" - Derek Chisora sends a message to Kubrat Pulev before their rematch 

Kubrat Pulev vs. Derek Chisora is quickly approaching and the excitement is building even further from their pre-fight antics. The final face-off before their official weigh-in presented a lot of pushing, shoving and strong words.

Chisora has made it clear to his opponent that the rematch will not play out the same way as their first encounter did.

The Englishman is known for his brash personality and actions before a fight to get in his counterpart's head. Pulev, however, is matching the same energy. The pair first met in 2016.

DAZN Boxing posted a short clip to their Instagram page with Chisora explaining that his opponent bit him. He then added a message to his opponent, where he said:

"There's one more kiss left."

Derek Chisora definitely has an adequate dancing partner to create a blockbuster of an event with on Saturday night. If the contest can offer half the entertainment that the pre-fight antics have, it will be a hugely exciting clash.

Watch the full clip here:

What's next for the winner of Kubrat Pulev vs. Derek Chisora 2?

With the heavyweight division currently setting up some potential mega fights, the winner of this bout could expect to be thrown in the hat for a big fight too.

Aside from the three kings, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, there are still many more options in the exciting weight class. With every heavyweight looking to hunt down a title shot, a fight against Chisora or Pulev would represent a good name on their resume.

The winner of this rematch will also look to get another big fight before they hang their gloves up.

Joe Joyce is the current mandatory challenger for the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, but he is expected to have a fight in September. The Brit will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the result and performances of Pulev vs. Chisora.

Daniel Dubois is another option and his trainer Shane McGuigan has highlighted that 'DDD' would be eager to face Pulev if he wins. If 'War' can secure the win, however, it could set up a potentially huge domestic clash.

Ultimately, there are still many more options for Pulev and Chisora after their highly-anticipated rematch. The Englishman has made it clear that he's not thinking about retirement just yet. Although the Bulgarian is now in his early forties, he too doesn't look ready to hang up his gloves.

Watch the Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev face-off here:

