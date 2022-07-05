"Why wouldn't we try to do that fight?" - Frank Warren on potential fight between Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder

On Saturday night, Joe Joyce extended his winning streak to 14-0. While the Brit is the mandatory challenger for the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, promoter Frank Warren wants to get Joyce another fight first.

The 'Juggernaut' returned to the ring against Christian Hammer after a year out due to a fractured wrist. He has now shaken off his ring rust with a knockout victory against the German heavyweight.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, Frank Warren revealed the plans and next steps for his fighter:

"Joe will fight on the 24th of September, we are working on opponents, we have been working on them prior to the fight hoping that he'd come through, which he has done. We wanna be in a position where we're announcing something early next week for him, get it up and on sale."

Warren went on to say:

"I've got no problem making that fight, absolutely no problem. If we can get it done, I'd love to do it, why wouldn't we try to do that fight? It's a great fight, no problem... I may speak to Shelly [Finkel] about it."

With Deontay Wilder looking set to make his long-awaited return to the squared circle, a clash with Joe Joyce could be a huge deal for heavyweight boxing.

Watch Warren's full interview here:

Joe Joyce vs. Deontay Wilder - Could it happen next?

A heavyweight matchup between Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder is very possible, as Joyce's promoter Frank Warren has highlighted. The American could also be looking to eventually challenge for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Titles, which are currently held by Usyk.

'The Bronze Bomber' is hopeful of making his return for Autumn this year in his home country, which could set up an opportunity for Joyce to make a third US appearance.

To further this, Warren has worked with Wilder's promoter Shelly Finkle on numerous occasions due to the heavyweight trilogy between Wilder and Fury.

The British boxing promoter has conveyed optimism for a clash between Wilder and Joyce, so if that doesn't happen next, it may happen later down the line.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far