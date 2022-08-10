Did Tyson Fury split up with trainer Sugar Hill Steward?

Tyson Fury recently announced his return to the boxing ring, challenging Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout. In a video in which he announced his return, 'The Gypsy King' also revealed that he will now be training under Isaac Lowe.

Fury previously trained under Sugar Hill Steward, who helped him secure finishes over Deontay Wilder twice in his last two outings. However, as it appears, 'The Gypsy King' has now parted ways with Steward.

While no reason has been mentioned for the split with Sugar Hill Steward, Fury explained why he chose to train with Isaac Lowe for his potential return to the ring against Derek Chisora, saying:

"Why I've chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is because when I was with Peter, Isaac was there. When I was with Ben, Isaac's always been there and when I was with Sugar Hill, Isaac's always been there. He's always giving me information, he knows me better than anybody."

Watch the full video below:

Derek Chisora tells Tyson Fury to send him the paperwork

As mentioned earlier, 'The Gypsy King' recently called out for a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. 'War' quickly agreed and responded to the call out suggesting that Fury should call Bob Arum and Frank Warren to get the fight made.

In a video posted by Derek Chisora, he stated:

“Tyson, stop talking s*** mate. Phone mummy and daddy. Mummy is Frank Warren, daddy is fu*** Bob Arum. Tell them you wanna hang out with me, okay, and send me the paperwork b****.”

Derek Chisora was recently seen inside the boxing ring against Kubrat Pulev. He managed to break his three-fight losing streak by winning the bout via split decision.

A fight against 'The Gypsy King' at this stage of his career will certainly give Derek Chisora an opportunity to earn a massive pay-day at 38 years old. While nothing is certain as of yet, a trilogy bout between Chisora and Tyson Fury will undoubtedly be one bout to watch out for.

With Tyson Fury winning the previous two fights between the duo, it will be interesting to see if there is any change to the result this time around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew