"It's not the Tyson Fury show" - Dillian Whyte boasts his supremacy over 'The Gypsy King'

Dillian Whyte has boasted about his supremacy over Tyson Fury by claiming that their fight on April 23 is not all about 'The Gypsy King'. Fury and Whyte are scheduled to fight at the Wembley Stadium next Saturday with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line. The bout is set to be one of the biggest UK fights in history, with over 94,000 fans expected to attend the event.

Whyte broke his silence yesterday by talking about the fight for the first time since it was announced. 'The Body Snatcher' did not attend the first press conference and did not promote the bout on social media until now.

Watch the first press conference of Fury vs. Whyte:

Here's what Whyte said in an interview with Top Rank:

"It's not the Tyson Fury show, if Fury was such a big star he never sold out any of his fights with Deontay Wilder. This show sold out because of me and Fury. He fought Wilder who is a bigger star than me and none of their fights sold out. It's not just the Fury show, it's the Fury and Whyte show. Were both in the fight together so some things need to be done correctly."

Dillian Whyte explains his silence during the promotion of his bout with Tyson Fury

Whyte continued by explaining why he has been silent during the promotion of his fight with Fury and suggested unfair treatment.

"You want me to work, you want me to do things. I have had six or seven pay-per-view shows and worked hard on all of them and I have always look after my opponents and dealt with them correctly. So when these guys are trying to mug me off and trying to treat me like it's just the Fury show, they got to get certain things correct. Once things got corrected, I'm a professional and here I am."

Watch Whyte's interview on Top Rank:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte says "it's not the Tyson Fury show" as he explains his silence in the build-up to their fight…



'The Body Snatcher' has famously waited for over a thousand days to get his shot at the WBC Heavyweight Championship. Despite it becoming mandatory, Whyte will only receive 20% of the purse against Fury, including an extra four million pounds if he is victorious, according to Frank Warren.

Furthermore, after the fight was announced, there were still issues with the contract that had to be resolved.

Watch Warren's fiery argument with Whyte's lawyer on talkSPORT:

