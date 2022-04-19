"Never knocked me out" - Dillian Whyte clears Tyson Fury sparring rumors 

Dillian Whyte has put a rest to the Tyson Fury sparring rumors. 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he has sparred with Whyte before and knocked him out in a sparring match. In a tell-all interview with BTSport Boxing, the 34-year-old cleared the rumors, saying that Fury never knocked him out:

"Tyson Fury never knocked me out and never dropped me, ask him about the rest of the sparring, ask him about the rest of the sparring. But, I can hold my hands up, he's never hold his hands up so I never knocked him down or dropped him or anything like that. I'd throw my hands up and say if he ever knocked me out, knocked me down or dropped me ever."

Dillian Whyte, however, did admit that there were times when he was outboxed by Fury because he was a really tough amateur. 'The Body Snatcher' did not have much experience at the time, which is why Fury was able to outbox him on multiple occassions. However, the 34-year-old says he has never been knocked out by 'The Gypsy King'. He kept it real because he had no fights at the time.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



10pm

Saturday Night

🏟 Wembley Stadium

WBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight week…10pmSaturday Night🏟 Wembley StadiumWBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight week…⏰ 10pm📆 Saturday Night🏟 Wembley Stadium👑 WBC Heavyweight Title https://t.co/EYmaC6W1gl

Fury, on the other hand, was an accomplished amateur who was already fighting top-level British boxers.

Watch the interview down below:

Dillian Whyte defends his silence in the build-up to the fight against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has defended his actions in the build-up to his fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' remained silent for the majority of the build-up, not promoting the fight even once. The 34-year-old received a lot of criticism for his actions. In an interview with BTSport Boxing, he defended his actions and spoke about why he chose to remain silent:

"You can't buy a high-performance car and not put high-performance fuel in it. And that's what they're tryna do. They want the fight but they're tryna treat me like nothing, don't wanna pay anything, don't wanna look after things properly. They wanted to just say yeah we won the fight, you have to do what we say. No it's not, I don't do what you say. I am my own man and I do what I want to do unless you play ball right and do the things properly."

Now that Dillian Whyte has broken his silence, it will be interesting to see the pair engage in trash-talk. With less than a week left to go, the anticipation and the excitement for this All-British battle looms larger.

