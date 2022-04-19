"Inside there's just rage and violence" - Dillian Whyte talks about his mindset for Tyson Fury 

Dillian Whyte has spoken out about his mindset ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury. 'The Body Snatcher' is currently preparing to fight Fury in what will be the biggest fight of his career. After months of silence, fans got a glimpse of Dillian Whyte at his training camp as he spoke to BTSport Boxing about his mental state ahead of his fight:

"We've been working man, we've been working.... You know I'm feeling good, I'm feeling happy. I just want violence to be honest, I just want the violence to begin. You know I'm calm, I'm cool, but inside it's just rage and violence. It's just going off in my head."

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is set to take place on April 23 at the historic Wembley Stadium in Manchester. The fight is set to break the British in-attendance record for a boxing match with 94,000 tickets sold. Whyte has been silent throughout the build-up to this fight and has not made use of the media attention he is recieiving.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



10pm

Saturday Night

🏟 Wembley Stadium

WBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight week…10pmSaturday Night🏟 Wembley StadiumWBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight week…⏰ 10pm📆 Saturday Night🏟 Wembley Stadium👑 WBC Heavyweight Title https://t.co/EYmaC6W1gl

However, now that he has broken his silence, fans are getting a glimpse into his training camp, workouts, and his physique. It will be interesting to see what happens during the ceremonial weigh-ins and the face-off.

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury's "mouth is like a toilet"

Dillian Whyte has spoken out about Tyson Fury's trash talk. Although 'The Body Snatcher' has remained silent during the build-up to the fight, Tyson Fury has been anything but silent. Even before the fight was announced, 'The Gypsy King' had begun trash-talking the 34-year-old. In an interview with BTSport Boxing, Whyte responded to Fury's trash talk:

"I don't care what Tyson Fury said, he says a lot of s***. His mouth is like a toilet, it just keeps on flushing and flushing. That's Fury, he just flushes any random s*** that comes out of his mouth. So I don't care what he says or does, me and him are gonna have a fight regardless."

'The Gypsy King' is currently observing a social media blackout which will last until after his fight against Whyte. It will be interesting to see if Fury responds to 'The Body Snatcher' breaking his silence and addressing the trash talk after such a long time.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury wrapping up training camp as Dillian Whyte fight week approaches… Tyson Fury wrapping up training camp as Dillian Whyte fight week approaches… https://t.co/c6Qw3FxoAV

Edited by Allan Mathew