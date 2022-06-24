"Dillian Whyte will fight in autumn" - Ben Shalom wants 'The Body Snatcher' to fight on Sky 

Dillian Whyte is set to return following a knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in a bout for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship. Promoter Ben Shalom thinks that Whyte still has a role to play at the top of the heavyweight division.

In an interview with SecondsOut, Ben Shalom said:

“Dillian Whyte has still got a lot left. I think he had a bad night against Tyson it wasn’t the Dillian we have seen. I think we can see so much more. I know he wants to continue I know he wants to show what he can do. He’ll box again I'm sure maybe in autumn this year, seems like it."

He added:

"We’d obviously love it on Sky. We’d obviously love it with us... There is just so many fights now in the Heavyweight division whether its Joseph Parker, whether it is Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce, Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, there is a lot of big fights and I hope that they can happen.”

Dillian Whyte has only lost to elite level fighters.

Whyte (28-3-0) is still considered to be in the upper level of heavyweight boxers. 'The Body Snatcher' has however been stopped three times as a professional.

The first defeat of his career came against Anthony Joshua in 2015. The bout was a grudge match, as Whyte had defeated Joshua as an amateur. Whyte did hurt Joshua in the bout, but ‘AJ’ was too powerful for Whyte and eventually stopped him in the seventh round.

Whyte’s second defeat was a massive upset against Alexander Povetkin in August 2020. Whyte looked to be in control of the fight, until a left upper cut from 40 year old Povetkin knocked Whyte out cold.

Whyte avenged the defeat by stopping Povetkin in the fourth round in a dominant performance. Povetkin had recently suffered from COVID, and his promoter persuaded him to retire following the bout.

The next defeat of his career was in his last fight, which was against Tyson Fury. Fury controlled the bout from the first bell, showcasing why he is the heavyweight champion of the world. In the sixth round, Whyte was once again knocked out with an uppercut.

Aside from his last fight with Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte has fought on the Sky Sports platform. Sky Sports is the biggest sports broadcaster in the United Kingdom, and thus offers the biggest platform. Aside from boxing, Sky have the rights to the Premier League and advertise fights during football matches.

