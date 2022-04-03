"Most people think he's untouchable" - Dmitry Bivol believes he can beat Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol believes he can defeat Canelo Alvarez and does not think the Mexican is invincible. Bivol and Alvarez are scheduled to fight on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The WBA Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line and the Russian will be looking to maintain his undefeated record.

Bivol last fought on December 11, 2021 against Umar Salamov and claimed a 12-round unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Canelo is coming off a knockout victory against Caleb Plant when he defeated the American to become the undisputed champion at 168lbs.

Here's what Dmitry Bivol said about his upcoming fight in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"Most people think he's untouchable or he has enough power to beat super heavyweights, it's funny to hear about him from people. He's a good fighter but he's a man and he has a loss and a draw. If you believe in your skills, if you are a good boxer, you could give him one more loss."

Watch Dmitry Bivol's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Sergey Kovalev believes Dmitry Bivol can defeat Canelo Alvarez

During the same interview, Bivol revealed the advice that Sergey Kovalev gave him for his upcoming fight with the Mexican. He said:

"[Kovalev] said, 'Dmitry, you can beat him, the point is not to overdo it in the preparation. Canelo is a human being, just train like for another fight, don't overrate his abilities, he's a regular fighter.'"

Kovalev faced Alvarez back in 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a defense of his WBO Light Heavyweight Title. Despite two out of three judges having Alvarez ahead on their scorecards, Kovalev gave the Mexican some issues due to his size and reach advantage. However, Alvarez landed a devastating left hook followed by a straight right hand in the 11th round to knock the Russian out.

Watch the highlights of Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev below (courtesy DAZN Boxing):

It remains to be seen if Bivol can produce a better performance than his compatriot and hand Alvarez his first loss since 2013 against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bivol is undefeated in 19 fights with 11 knockouts and has an extensive amateur background.

