"This is why I am a professional boxer" - Dmitry Bivol on dealing with Canelo Alvarez's hype in Las Vegas during fight week

On Saturday night, Dmitry Bivol shocked the world when he gained a unanimous win over Canelo Alvarez.

In an interview with iFL TV, the undefeated WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion was complimented for seeming to have handled the stress of fight week as if he were unphased and it were just another day in the office for him. In response, Bivol stated:

"This is why I am a professional boxer. I have to think only about the fight, not about the cheque, the lights, the belts, or ranking."

He went on to say that when he is alone, the voice in his head is the most convincing, but he is still able to stay focused:

"When you are alone, the little man inside of you tells you, 'No problem, you can lose, nobody bet on you. You're the underdog, no problem.' You fight with this little man inside of you and try to stay focused."

Bivol explained that the build-up to fight week was vastly different than he was used to. Ultimately, however, it was all the same once he got in the ring and started fighting.

Watch the full interview here:

Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez 2

In his interview with iFL TV, Dmitry Bivol discussed how comfortable he was in his fight with Canelo Alvarez.

When asked by the interviewer if he was surprised by how easy the fight was for him, he said:

"Not too much. I expected that I should win. I saw him and what he did, and it was not too much of a surprise to me."

Now that the fight is over, Canelo Alvarez has already called for an immediate rematch, but is Bivol interested? He stated that in order for there to be a rematch, there would need to be some new negotiations.

When questioned about dropping down to 168 for a match with Canelo, Bivol implied he could.

