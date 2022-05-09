Watch: Dmitry Bivol's team parties after beating Canelo Alvarez

Saturday night saw a showstopping fight between Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez. Bivol successfully retained his WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship in impressive fashion.

The now 20-0 fighter was seen partying with his team in a video from EsNews to celebrate their win over the formidable Canelo Alvarez.

In the background of the video, viewers can see the champ and his coaches enjoying drinks and food to reward their hard work in preparation for the fight. The hard work paid off as Bivol added a second loss to Alvarez's record.

The Korean-Russian fighter has his belts sitting out on the table, something viewers get a quick up-close look at just before the video ends.

Watch the video here:

What is next for Dmitry Bivol?

After one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, many are calling for a rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez himself said he wanted the immediate rematch, but Bivol may have other plans.

The scorecards had it as a unanimous decision win for Bivol (115-113, 115-113, 115-111), which could be part of the reason he doesn't feel the need to revisit a fight with Alvarez.

Bivol, who was considered the underdog of this fight was confident that he would win Saturday night. He had no qualms about facing the biggest name in boxing today.

Bivol has stated he would consider a rematch depending on the money he was offered and if it was "what he deserved," per The New York Times.

Alvarez is able to invoke the rematch clause in his contract if he wants to. However, if Bivol wants to fight for the Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title, negotiations between Matchroom and Top Rank will have to happen after Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev.

Most fight fans can agree a rematch would draw interest. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has stated he thinks it's the fight to make. A rematch with Canelo would absolutely solidify Bivol's name in boxing history if he beats him twice.

Matchroom Boxing shared this photo of the two fighters shaking hands after the fight:

