"The best and lightest I've been" - Eddie Hall reveals massive weight loss due to chest infection

Eddie Hall revealed a massive weight loss due to his chest infection earlier this week. 'The Beast' developed the infection shortly after he arrived in Dubai and could not train for a few days. Hall felt weak and had breathing problems for a while before his symptoms subsided.

In his latest training video, he spoke about his weight and chest infection:

"Everything's feeling good. I'm feeling sharp, feeling nimble. I'm actually, I've lost, coz of me illness I've lost eight kilos so might have done me a favor. So, this is probably the best and lightest I've been since I was probably twenty two years of age. And I'm thirty four now, thirty four years of age, hundred and forty seven, forty eight kilo, feeling good."

Take a look at the video:

'The Beast' is currently preparing for his grudge match against Hafþór Björnsson. The pair will finally fight in Dubai after their first fight got postponed due to Hall tearing his bicep and having to pull out of it. On March 19, the two rivals will finally step into the ring for the fight that is being billed as 'The Heaviest Boxing Match in History'.

Fans are eager to see the former World's Strongest Man titleholders duke it out in the ring to end their half-a-decade-long rivalry.

The roots of that rivalry began all the way back in 2017 when Hall won the World's Strongest Man title over his main competitor Hafþór Björnsson. The Iceland native was deducted a rep from his Viking Press attempt for using an illegal technique. This deduction cost him the title.

'The Mountain' believed he was wronged and has held a grudge against Hall ever since. It will be interesting to see how these behemoths take it out on each other in the ring.

Eddie Hall and Hafþór Björnsson involved in one of the funniest face-off videos

Both Eddie Hall and Hafþór Björnsson sat down for an exclusive interview with IFL TV. In a typical "the gloves are off' manner, both 'The Mountain' and Hall sat at opposite ends of the table as host Kugan Cassius kept asking them questions regarding their fights. When Cassius introduced the two fighters, Hall offered to shake Björnsson's hand saying he did it in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Björnsson hit back saying:

"You f***ing fake lying b***h"

Take a look at the interview:

Fortunately for Kugan Cassius and IFL TV, both Eddie Hall and Björnsson decided to maintain their distance and did not end up swinging at each other. Neither of them want to take any risks so close to the fight. It will be interesting to see how Hall performs in his first ever boxing match since this will be Björnsson's second.

