"To Thor/Numbnuts" - Eddie Hall leaves a hilarious message for Thor Björnsson at his gym  

Eddie Hall left a hilarious message for his opponent Thor Björnsson at his gym on a whiteboard. Hall had worked out there earlier and wrote down a message that he knew Björnsson would read since he was there to train after him. Here's what the message read:

"To Thor/ Numbnuts, Just wanted to wish you all the best and look forward to smashing your face-in/ correcting your face next Saturday. Keep dribbling... Tell your yes men they're doing a great job of fooling you into believing you're any good and gargling your man muck. Big love your old double dipping fwend Beast."

Take a look at the message:

The Brit is a master of trash-talking and has showed it on many occasions in the past. Arguably the funniest part of the message was the end where he calls himself Thor's 'double-dipping' friend. It is a reference to their 2017 World's Strongest Man contest where the referee canceled Björnsson's reps during the viking press event.

Mr. YouTube Boxing SZN @fightlounge_ I forgot that Thor vs Eddie Hall is happening in a couple weeks. 🗣Can’t wait I forgot that Thor vs Eddie Hall is happening in a couple weeks. 🗣Can’t wait https://t.co/i5g46fAP71

The reason they canceled the rep was because Björnsson was double-dipping. In the viking press, the contestants are not allowed to double-dip since it helps create more momentum, making the lift a little easier. Björnsson's form was not perfect throughout the event and his last rep was scratched off. Hall went on to do 15 reps in the same event and won the title of World's Strongest Man.

Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson get into a heated scuffle in their first unofficial face-off

Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson crossed paths at the MTK Strong MMA gym. Both Hall and Björnsson train at the same gym, which was not a very good idea to begin with. As soon as the pair caught a glimpse of one another, they began berating each other. Hall seemed to get agitated when Björnsson got close to him and touched him. 'The Beast' could be heard saying:

"Don't fucking touch me"

Take a look at the video:

The former World's Strongest Man winners began hurling abuse at each other as their teams tried to separate them. Hall suddenly extremely furious and asked Björnsson to come into a room so he could beat him up.

It will be interesting to see how this animosity translates into the ring when the pair do fight each other. Fans around the world will be eager to catch 'The Heaviest Boxing Match in History'.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win? Eddie Hall Thor Björnsson 1 votes so far