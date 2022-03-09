"I'm really praying" - Thor Björnsson is praying Eddie Hall does not pull out of the fight again

Thor Björnsson is hoping that his opponent Eddie Hall does not pull out of their upcoming bout.

The duo are set to meet on March 19th in Dubai. In a recent training video posted to his YouTube, Björnsson said:

"What's Eddie's next excuse going to be? Is he going to pull out of this fight as well, like he did last time? Well, I hope not, I'm really praying that he's not gonna pukll out of this fight again with a new injury. Eddie we're this close, we're so close. Train smart, remember to rest and just don't get injure man. I mean honestly, it wouldn't surprise me but I would be f****ng f****ng disappointed."

The strongman rivals were initially slated to lock horns on September 18th last year. However, Hall suffered a detached bicep injury and was forced to pull out of the match. Devon Laratt replaced the Brit and the fight turned into a one-sided beating. Björnsson made quick work of Laratt, beating him via TKO in the very first round.

JOE @JOE_co_uk Hafthor Bjornsson says he has been learning from Canelo, Mike Tyson and @Tyson_Fury to prepare for his fight with rival strongman Eddie Hall 🥊 Hafthor Bjornsson says he has been learning from Canelo, Mike Tyson and @Tyson_Fury to prepare for his fight with rival strongman Eddie Hall 🥊 https://t.co/mUOpU3zOi6

Eddie Hall did not want Thor Björnsson to attend the Arnold Classic just before their fight

Eddie Hall landed in Dubai looking forward to fight week as he spoke about his opponent attending the Arnold Classic in Ohio. Here's what he had to say about his Icelandic foe attending the event:

"I think Thor is in Arnold's, at Ohio in Arnold's. I think he got suckered into stuff, so didn't really want him to go out there coz if he gets ill, the obviously the fight's off. So, hopefully Thor makes it as well in the next few days and we'll start doing the press conferences and giving each other a load of sh**."

If 'The Mountain' were to end up contracting the virus, the fight would get postponed once again and would probably lose some of its hype. It will be interesting to see how Eddie Hall fares in his first boxing match. Fighting in the ring in front of fans is a different experience in itself. March 19th is the day of reckoning for both men and their longstanding feud.

