Watch: Eddie Hall takes on YouTube star in new sparring footage

New sparring footage has emerged of Eddie Hall taking on YouTube star and professional boxer Viddal Riley (5-0, 2 KO) in a mismatched affair. The footage was recorded in the lead-up to Hall's decision defeat over the weekend in Dubai against Thor Björnsson.

Before the contest, Hall said:

"Knowing his record [Riley] I’m expecting a good, solid boxing fight from someone who is very technical, who is going to be ducking, diving and dodging. I have fought with pros but I think he will be a level up to what I am used to.”

With more than 130lbs between the two fighters, Hall decided to take on the cruiserweight fighter without a head guard. He took the center of the ring as he did in his defeat last Saturday against 'The Mountain'.

Watch the video here:

Riley skipped around the ring throughout the contest, looking for potential openings. The London fighter landed a vicious one-two with an over-the-top left hand in the second round, catching Hall off guard, to which he replied “you’ve got power there boy.”

The five-round affair witnessed an intriguing and eye-catching performance from Riley. He often pushed his opponent back with his slick movement and fast hands that looked to be a problem for the former World's Strongest Man.

After the fight, Hall said:

“I have never been with someone that fast before.”

Eddie Hall is eyeing a rematch while Riley continues to rise

After hitting the canvas twice en route to his points loss, Eddie Hall posted a video on his Instagram. He said he is hopeful of getting a rematch with 'The Mountain':

"I can take things like a man, it is what it is, that's boxing. At the end of the day, I have just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match."

He added:

"I have enjoyed it, I hope there is a rematch and we can do business again."

For Viddal Riley, the sky appears to be the limit for the undefeated YouTube star. his last professional fight saw him pick up the win against Willbeforce Shihepo.

Watch Viddal Riley's last fight here:

After winning his Sky debut last February on points against Shihepo, the cruiserweight will no doubt be looking to build on his unbeaten record.

