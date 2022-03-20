"Hopefully there's a rematch" - Eddie Hall calls for a rematch against Thor Björnsson

Eddie Hall finally took on Thor Björnsson in a fight, and the result was far from what he expected. The Brit started off strong, throwing big, heavy right hands that found 'The Mountain's chin multiple times. However, his fight game was extremely one-dimensional and he did not mix things up enough, ultimately losing to the Icelandic strongman.

Following his loss, he had a message for his fans and for Björnsson:

"Hey guys, obviously you've seen the result, a loss on my behalf. But you know what? I can take things like a man, it is what it is, that's boxing. End of the day, I've just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match. I'd like to see anybody else get the balls and do that. It's been a hell of a journey, I've enjoyed it, hopefully there's a rematch and we can do business again."

Watch the video below:

Eddie Hall was pretty confident throughout the build-up to the fight, frequently initiating trash-talk. However, things didn't work out quite that well for him inside the ring. 'The Beast' was always pressing the action and was able to land solid shots on his opponent. However, he went for the same punch every single time, the overhand right.

Roy @BoyReattie #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! 😂 #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor https://t.co/TnSUdehfxd

In the process of looking for a knockout, he burned himself out and did not have anything else in his arsenal. 'The Mountain', on the other hand, maintained his composure and delivered a much better boxing performance to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Eddie Hall had a moment with his wife and son following his loss to Thor Björnsson

'The Beast' had an emotional moment as soon as he got out of the ring following his fight against Thor Björnsson. Eddie Hall embraced his wife and kissed her, after which he immediately looked for his son and spoke to him. His son Max Hall reassured his father that he did well. A fan then said something to Hall, to which he replied saying:

"Yeah cheers man. Ayy, biggest man on the f****ng planet. F*****g had a good go, didn't I?"

Take a look at the video:

Hall then proceeded to the locker room as 'The Mountain' gave his interviews in the background. In his first fight ever, Hall gave a respectable performance. He has the power and the technique to fight, but he lacks the composure and experience. Hopefully we get to see him work on that in the future.

