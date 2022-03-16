"You f***ing fake lying b***h" - Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson get into a heated argument during face-off

Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson got into an intense dispute during their face-off. Both 'The Mountain' and Hall are currently in Dubai training for their March 19th fight.

In a video for iFL TV, the pair sat opposite each other as they were asked questions by Kugan Cassius. The concept was similar to the famous Sky Sports show 'The Gloves Are Off'.

During the introduction, Hall gestured to reach out to shake Björnsson's hand in a show of sportsmanship. Björnsson poked at Hall, saying:

"Like I did back in 2017? Yes I did, you f***ing fake lying b***h."

Both Hall and Björnsson have had a very public rivalry since 2017. The pair clashed at the World's Strongest Man event that year and Björnsson believes he was unjustly cut one rep in the Viking Press. However, 'The Beast' believes his Icelandic opponent clearly used an illegal technique known as double-dipping. This led to Hall winning the title.

Since then, the pair have been festering with a mutual hatred for each other that will culminate in a one-on-one showdown in the boxing ring. The fight is being billed as 'The Heaviest Boxing Match in History'. Expect fireworks from two former World's Strongest Man Champions on 19th March.

Eddie Hall and Thor almost come to blows in their first meeting in Dubai

Eddie Hall and 'The Mountain' had a chance encounter at the MTK Strong MMA Gym in Dubai. Björnsson claims the encounter was planned by 'The Beast' who knew exactly when and where Björnsson trains and looked to get a reaction out of 'The Mountain'.

It seems like Hall's strategy worked, because the two almost got into a physical altercation when they came face to face.

Eddie Hall began calling out Björnsson who squared up to him immediately. Björnsson then slightly pushed Hall as the two argued back and forth. This seemed to really anger 'The Beast' who started shouting at the Game of Thrones actor to not touch him again. The pair then began pushing each other and insulting each other as their teams tried to separate them.

Fans will likely get to see the same aggression and intent inside the ring on Saturday as well.

