"Two options" - Eddie Hearn reveals what's next for Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin

Eddie Hearn recently spoke about what's next for Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is fresh off a loss against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Alvarez was looking to unify the titles at 175-pounds. The first step to his goal was taking on the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion.

The Russian proved to be tougher than Canelo could handle. Following his loss, he has two options in front of him according to Eddie Hearn.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the Matchroom Boxing promoter spoke about what the next steps are for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion:

"If Canelo Alvarez, who you know we will announce his next move probably next week. Really has two options here, you know, he can rematch Dmitry Bivol which I know is the one he wants to do. Or he could go back into the big trilogy against Triple G and then fight Dmitry Bivol. So he's in a great position. If he chooses to fight Gennadiy Golovkin, then Dmitry Bivol will defend his world championships around the same time."

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world was set to fight Gennadiy Golovkin after the Bivol fight. Now that he has lost to the Russian, there's a lot of doubt in securing a deal for the trilogy fight.

Eddie Hearn believes the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy fight will sell better now

Eddie Hearn believes the highly awaited trilogy fight between Alvarez and 'GGG' will sell better now after the Mexican's loss to Bivol. Many fans were of the opinion that the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion would be too much for an older Golovkin to handle.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn spoke about why the trilogy fight makes more sense now:

"The [Canelo-GGG III] fight becomes bigger now because people give Golovkin a chance of winning the fight. Before it was all like, 'Oh, he's 39 he's 40, he's not going to win the fight.' Now people look at that performance and say, 'OK, maybe Golovkin's got more chance.'"

Fans will now be wondering if the fight will be more equal, with Canelo's morale and confidence down after his defeat. Time will tell if this loss affects the Mexican's career in a positive way, like his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

