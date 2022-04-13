"The fight is made" - Eddie Hearn reveals Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin is on if Canelo wins next fight

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about the potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Canelo and 'GGG' are set to fight in September this year. However, both Canelo and Golovkin had to win their next fights.

Following Golovkin's win over Ryoto Murata, all eyes are now on Canelo to see if he can overcome Dmitry Bivol. In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn said:

"The fight is made, the fight is made you know, we can beat around the bush all we want, and we can, you know, but the reality is, the fight is done. But Canelo's got to win, and I'm telling you now, this fight against Bivol is a dangerous, dangerous fight. Bivol is looking fantastic in the gym, he really fancies it, this is a massive banana skin. This isn't Golovkin against Murata."

Canelo Alvarez is taking on WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in a bid to add another title to his name. Canelo wants to make history with every fight of his, which is why he is going up weight classes and is looking to fight various champions in different weight classes. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his second outing in the light heavyweight division.

Eddie Hearn is looking to sign Gervonta Davis if he decides not to extend his contract with Mayweather Promotions

Eddie Hearn has shown interest in signing the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. 'Tank' has been in the news lately for his latest announcement. Davis revealed that he will soon become a free agent since his deal with Mayweather Promotions is ending. In an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show', Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn spoke about possibly signing 'Tank':

"Yeah I mean I know that, I've seen Gervonta Davis post stuff of other promotional companies approaching him. I'm not aware of his contractual position so I won't be approaching him directly. But I can approach him on here and tell him that once his contract does expire, of course we'll be wiling to make him a fantastic offer. I know Gervonta, he's a great young fighter, he's one of the biggest stars in the game."

'Tank's fight against Rolly Romero could possibly be his last fight under the Mayweather Promotions umbrella.

