"His neck is the size of my thigh"- Eddie Hearn comments on Canelo Alvarez's transformation ahead of Dmitry Bivol fight

Eddie Hearn is in awe of Canelo Alvarez's body transformation ahead of the Mexican champion's move up to the light heavyweight division.

Throughout his career, Alvarez has fought in weight classes ranging from welterweight (148lbs) to light heavyweight (175 lbs). In his last outing, a 168lbs clash against Caleb Plant, he came away with a TKO victory. The pound-for-pound great is now bulking up again in preparation for his bout against WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Eddie Hearn commented on Alvarez's physique during an interview with talkSPORT.

“He’s [Alvarez] looking a beast. His neck is the size of my thigh. He’s really turned into a small, medium-sized super middleweight. So when he goes up to light heavyweight, he’s a very small light heavyweight and that’s part of the remarkable achievements he’s going through."

It is worth noting that the Mexican is gearing up for a move up to the 175 lbs division for only the second time in his career. Back in 2019, he defeated WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout.

Toughest fight of Canelo’s career outside of Mayweather - Eddie Hearn previews Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

The highly anticipated Bivol vs. Alvarez fight will be underway on May 7th. While Alvarez will be heading into the bout as a massive favorite, there's no denying the fact that Bivol will be a tough opponent to break down.

According to Eddie Hearn, Bivol could prove to be Alvarez's toughest opponent besides Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather remains the only boxer to have beaten the current pound-for-pound king. 'Money' beat the Mexican via majority decision back in 2013.

During an episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, the Matchroom Boxing promoter said:

"I’ve got to tell you, I’m not even talking about Canelo Alvarez against 'GGG' until this Bivol fight is over. I saw clips of Bivol, he’s looking sensational on the pads, his footwork, his movement, his punching power. I’m telling you now, this may be the toughest fight of Canelo Alvarez’s career outside of Floyd Mayweather. This is a really tough fight."

Edited by C. Naik