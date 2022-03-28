''I don't really care"- Eddie Hearn comments on a potential split up with Devin Haney

Eddie Hearn recently gave his take on Devin Haney potentially leaving Matchroom Boxing.

Haney is currently gearing up for the biggest fight of his life against George Kambosos Jr. The Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout is expected to take place on June 5th. Ahead of the mega-lightweight showdown, Hearn was asked whether he feared losing Haney after the bout against Kambosos Jr.

During a recent interview with Boxing King Media, the promoter suggested that he wasn't bothered by the thought of splitting up with Haney. He said:

"I don't really care, not I don't care about Devin Haney, but at the end of the day, if they're not what you think they are, you know I have this, I go through a lot of fighters who we no contract with, all right? Carl Froch, Darren Barker, Kell Brook, Tony Bellew, Dillian Whyte and at the end of the day if they're gonna fu*k you, they're gonna fu*k you, right?

Watch Hearn's full interview with Boxing King Media below:

Eddie Hearn feels Dillian Whyte is overpowering Tyson Fury in mind games

Eddie Hearn commented on Dillian Whyte and his team's mind games ahead of the highly anticipated heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury, which is set for April 23rd. While there aren't many boxers that can overpower 'The Gypsy King' when it comes to getting into people's heads, 'The Body Snatcher' seems to have done it, as per Hearn.

During a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Hearn claimed that Team Fury is looking confused at the moment and that should be a cause for concern. He said:

"It's interesting to see sort of the power being taken away from the A-side, really. I mean, Tyson is the A-side but sort of f**king with people excuse my language. You know and I think they've [team Whyte] done that very, very well. I think the whole team Fury are just confused, all over the place."

Watch Hearn's full interview with Pro Boxing Fans below:

