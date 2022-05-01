"He is a genuine boxer" - Eddie Hearn hails Jake Paul's pugilistic skills minutes after saying he can never become a world champion 

Eddie Hearn has offered high praise to Jake Paul, while also stating that he will never be world champion.

'The Problem Child' and the Matchroom Boxing Chairman have developed one of the most intriguing relationships in the world of boxing. Fans seem to be divided on the new 'bromance' between Paul and Hearn. The pair are currently in New York promoting the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight.

During a face-to-face interview hosted by Ariel Helwani, the Matchroom Boxing head praised Jake Paul's pugilistic skills:

"I said I'd never do another YouTube fight, and I wont. But, he's not a YouTube boxer anymore. That was a YouTube fight, you against Gib, but he's not a YouTube boxer anymore. He's genuinely a fighter that is trying to become a real fighter, champion and everyone's entitled to do that. Whether he can do it or not, we'll debate but he is not a YouTube boxer, which I think is a big compliment."

Catch Hearn's take in the video below:

Jake Paul transitioned from YouTube to boxing back in 2018 when he took on KSI's younger brother Deji Olatunji, after which he made his professional debut against AnEsonGib in 2020.

Since then, 'The Problem Child' has come a long way. He has now beaten two former MMA champions in boxing and wants to keep going. It will be interesting to see who Paul will fight on his return to the ring later this year.

Watch the full face-to-face interview with Hearn and Paul below:

Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul an average boxer

In the same interview, Hearn proceeded to call Paul an average boxer. When 'The Problem Child' began his journey in the ring, he was pretty average in his first few fights.

However, since he knocked out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion, fans have been impressed by the 25-year-old's skill. Hearn, on the other hand, believes the Ohio native is an average boxer and will not become a world champion:

"Quite honestly, I mean he came in, I didn't know if he had any. He fought AnEsonGib, who was terrible on the night and Jake looked pretty average, cause Gib was average as well and it was like, two YouTubers."

Paul looked offended at the Matchroom Boxing Chairman's remarks and spoke about how he beat his first opponent in one minute. Paul believes he is on his way to winning a world title in boxing. Hearn, on the other hand, does not share the same opinion.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Average is very complimentary to you as a boxer.

#TaylorSerrano

youtube.com/watch?v=QUXYYx… Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul an average fighter:Average is very complimentary to you as a boxer. Eddie Hearn calls Jake Paul an average fighter:Average is very complimentary to you as a boxer.#TaylorSerranoyoutube.com/watch?v=QUXYYx… https://t.co/RmobkaO34g

Edited by Harvey Leonard