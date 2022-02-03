Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have a brief face-off

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn had a brief face-off at the media day for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor.

Wednesday saw the first ever press conference for the megafight between 'The Real Deal' and 'KT'. The end of the media event saw the two champions have their first official staredown ahead of their April 30th DAZN bout.

After the first staredown between Serrano and Taylor, their promoters decided to have a face-off. Those promoters being the head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, the head of Most Valuable Promotions.

It's easy to forget that Hearn is always standing next to tremendous heavyweights such as Anthony Joshua, however, he still is extremely tall. The 6'5 head of Matchroom towered over his promoter counterpart Paul in their humourous staredown.

Watch Eddie Hearn face off against Jake Paul in the video below:

It's worth noting that Paul and Hearn have been on good terms for quite a while. 'The Problem Child's' professional boxing debut was promoted by Matchroom in January 2020.

He fought on the undercard of Demetrious Andrade vs. Luke Keeler, where he knocked out AnEsonGib in the first round. Despite Paul promoting himself after the bout, he's been on good terms with Hearn.

Jake Paul is promoting Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has drawn a lot of attention for his antics in and out of the ring. Following his fourth career victory over Tyron Woodley in August 2021, he announced his intentions to get into boxing promotion.

His first big signing was his friend and training partner Amanda Serrano. The two met during training in Puerto Rico and 'The Real Deal' has fought on Paul's undercard in the past. Following 'The Problem Child's' win in a rematch over 'The Chosen One' in December, he announced a hiatus from the ring to promote Serrano.

The first order of business was negotiating the megafight against Katie Taylor. 'KT' and Serrano have reportedly been in talks for years, but the bout could never be made, mainly thanks to boxing politics. Against all odds, Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions were able to get the deal done.

Last week, the fight was finally made. To top it off, the historic women's lightweight bout will be at the famed Madison Square Garden venue and will be broadcast on DAZN on April 30th.

