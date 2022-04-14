"Nothing to do with Anthony Joshua" - Eddie Hearn discusses broadcast rights for Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn spoke about the UK broadcasting rights for the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight. Joshua vs. Usyk II is finally on, but the date and location for the fight have not been confirmed yet. In an interview with iFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing chairman spoke about the UK broadcasting rights for the fight:

"Our deal with DAZN has nothing to do with Anthony Joshua. So we're under no pressure, no obligation to deliver DAZN Anthony Joshua. We will individually assess these opportunities for Anthony Joshua, and we will advise him; only advise him, because he will make the final decision, as to what we feel is the best opportunity for him and make sure that contractually it's in a good place."

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed a lot because of the war in Ukraine. 'The Cat' voluntarily joined the army to defend his country against the Russian invasion. However, he was granted permission to leave so he could train for his rematch and represent his country on the biggest stage in the world for boxing.

Usyk lost a lot of weight while in the army, so it will be interesting to see how much time he gets to train for the rematch.

Watch the interview below:

Eddie Hearn willing to sign Gervonta Davis when his contract expires

Eddie Hearn spoke about possibly signing Gervonta Davis when his contract with Mayweather Promotions expires. Gervonta Davis will soon be a free agent if he does not renew his contract with Floyd Mayweather's company. In an interview during The DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn spoke about possibly signing 'Tank':

"I'm not aware of his [Davis'] contractual position so I won't be approaching him directly. But I can approach him on here and tell him that once his contract does expire, of course we'll be wiling to make him a fantastic offer. I know Gervonta, he's a great young fighter, he's one of the biggest stars in the game."

Watch the interview below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Would Gervonta Davis joining Eddie Hearn be a good move? 🍿 Would Gervonta Davis joining Eddie Hearn be a good move? 🍿 https://t.co/dRGudpKiU6

'Tank' is currently set to fight Rolly Romero on May 28, following which his contract with Mayweather Promotions will expire. It will be interesting to see who 'Tank' decides to sign with next. He is currently one of the biggest draws in the United States and will be in high demand once he's a free agent.

Edited by Avinash Tewari