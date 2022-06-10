"I don't think he can beat him" - Eddie Hearn previews Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn believes Tommy Fury cannot beat Jake Paul and called them both 'average'.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since a December 2021 knockout of Tyron Woodley. While his finish of 'The Chosen One' was spectacular, it's easy to forget that he was supposed to be facing Tommy Fury.

'TNT' and Paul were set to face off that night in December, but Fury suffering an injury forced him to withdraw. The two are now rumored to be fighting later this year. Paul has confirmed that he's returning on August 13th, but his opponent hasn't been revealed.

Eddie Hearn has now given his take on the cruiserweight showdown in an interview with JOE. The promoter has a complicated relationship with Paul as he's promoted alongside him, and even promoted his debut. Ahead of a possible fight with Fury, Hearn has sided with 'The Problem Child'.

Previewing the matchup, the promoter stated:

"It's a 50-50 fight, it's a funny one because it's terrible for Tommy Fury if he can't beat Jake Paul. But, I don't think he can beat Jake Paul. Jake Paul didn't like the fact that I called him average, but they're both average... The same applies to Tommy Fury, I think it's a 50-50 fight in that respect."

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury below:

Did Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul have a bet?

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul's complicated history includes a $1 million dollar bet between the two.

Hearn and Paul had a massive press tour earlier this year, as they were promoting the megabout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Matchroom represented 'KT', while Most Valuable Promotions repped 'The Real Deal'. The two promoters decided to add some intrigue to the fight at a press conference.

Paul and Hearn decided to bet $1 million dollars on their fighter to win. While Taylor would go on to claim victory at Madison Square Garden in April, the head of Matchroom Boxing never got any money. It's illegal for promoters to bet on their fights, so the bet was blown up.

Hearn later stated that he told Paul to just give the money to charity, but it's not been confirmed if he ever did. As far as the relationship between the two goes these days, 'The Problem Child' is seemingly still upset that the promoter told him he'll never world champion.

Jake Paul @jakepaul (2/2) Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn. Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief. (2/2) Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn. Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief.

