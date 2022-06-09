Did Jake Paul pay Eddie Hearn $1 million?

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn bet $1 million on April's bout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The two promoters did their best to build the women's megafight.

With Paul representing Serrano and Hearn promoting Taylor, they were able to set up a fight at Madison Square Garden and get it prime placement on DAZN. During fight week, the two promoters added another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

At a press conference, Paul proposed a bet to Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing accepted, and suggested that $1 million be the prize for the bet. Naturally, the two promoters sided with their fighters. 'The Problem Child' was confident that Serrano would get it done.

Sadly for Paul, she wasn't able to. After 10 rounds of pure chaos, Taylor picked up the victory by split-decision. Despite Paul's fighter losing by decision, he wouldn't end up losing his money. Following the fight, Eddie Hearn revealed that the bet was off.

According to Hearn, it is illegal for promoters to bet on their own contests. With that in mind, the bet between himself and Paul was now off. However, the two men agreed that instead of betting money, they would go ahead and give money to charity instead.

Did Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn donate money to charity?

While Eddie Hearn stated that himself and Jake Paul would reach an arrangement to donate money to charity, it's not known if that ever ended up happening.

Following the bout between Serrano and Taylor, much of the talk surrounding the bet died down. Now, months after the contest, there's been no confirmation that Paul ended up donating his share of the bet to charity.

Now, that's not to say that the donation never occurred, as Paul has his own foundation and has been charitable in the past. Boxing Bullies was founded by 'The Problem Child' last year, and is used as a way to get kids into the gym and assist them in being able to deal with bullying.

As far as Paul and Hearn's relationship goes, the two men still have a complicated friendship. While the head of Matchroom Boxing has praised the 25-year-old's promotional ability, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn't been as kind.

Following Hearn stating that Paul will never be a champion, he's blasted him on social media multiple times.

Jake Paul @jakepaul (2/2) Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn. Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief. (2/2) Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn. Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief.

