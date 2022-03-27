"Kiko broke Josh Warrington's jaw" - Eddie Hearn's immediate reaction to Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez

Eddie Hearn gave his immediate reaction to the Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez fight during an interview with iFL TV. The Matchroom Boxing chairman was ringside at the event and spoke about how Martinez was dangerous throughout the fight, despite getting knocked down by Warrington.

"Yeah because it was always dangerous and I think Kiko broke Josh Warrington's jaw about thirty seconds before he stopped him. So he can punch, you know? He was brilliant, to the body as well. Kiko Martinez, he had two cuts over his eye, he had one on his forehead but he was never gonna give up. He was never gonna stop trying, and he was always dangerous."

Hearn spoke so highly of Martinez because he proved in his last match against 'Kid Galahad' that he is always dangerous. Against 'Kid Galahad', Martinez did not manage to win a single round on the scorecards. The Brit was dominating his opponent. However, Martinez stunned 'Kid Galahad' with an overhand right that dropped the Brit to the canvas in the fifth round.

In the next round, he connected with another overhand right to knock his opponent out; truly a remarkable comeback from the Spaniard.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn Confirmed from the hospital @J_Warrington clean break of his jaw prior to stopping Kiko Martinez to win the World title tonight @DAZNBoxing Confirmed from the hospital @J_Warrington clean break of his jaw prior to stopping Kiko Martinez to win the World title tonight @DAZNBoxing https://t.co/Oc3xI83tzZ

Bob Arum calls out Eddie Hearn on his "crazy s**t"

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has called out Eddie Hearn on some "crazy s**t" claims about not being allowed to attend the Fury vs. Whyte fight. In a recent interview, Hearn said he was banned from attending the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte matchup. Bob Arum responded to his claims during an interview with Fight Hype:

"Eddie Hearn, everything is his business. Now, you know he said, I mean it's not like he hurts us. He said, that we've banned him from going to the fight, we only banned him if he doesn't have a ticket, if he has a ticket he can go. He's gonna carry Whyte's bucket he said so he can get to the fight. What kinda crazy sh** is that?"

Arum also said that even if the tickets are all sold out, all Hearn has to do is call him and ask him for one. Arum claimed he would definitely give Hearn a ticket and that they have not banned him from the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn: "He said we've banned him from going to the [Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte] fight. He's gonna carry Whyte's bucket he said, so he can get to the fight. What kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up, you don't think I'd get him a ticket?" [@FightHype] Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn: "He said we've banned him from going to the [Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte] fight. He's gonna carry Whyte's bucket he said, so he can get to the fight. What kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up, you don't think I'd get him a ticket?" [@FightHype]

